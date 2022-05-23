Delhi Rains: Airport operations impacted, Met Dept advises caution  

Flight operations were impacted due to the heavy downpour in the national capital on Monday morning but have resumed now. While the rains in Delhi may have bought some respite from the heat wave, flight operations were severely impacted at the Delhi International Airport due to the downpour. Severe waterlogging was also reported at the runway of the airport.

The Airport said in a tweet, “Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information.”

Due to bad weather, flight operations at @DelhiAirport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information. #BadWeather #Rain — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) May 23, 2022

Around 40 departure and 18 arrival flights got delayed due to bad weather and other related issues, as per news agency ANI. It further reported that 2 flights got cancelled whereas early morning flights were rescheduled. Several flights have also been diverted to Jaipur and other airports owing to bad weather.

Budget carrier IndiGo said that passengers are advised to “keep enough time in hand while traveling to the airport” since flight operations have been impacted due to the heavy rainfall. IndiGo said in a tweet, 6E Travel Advisory: It’s pouring in Delhi. Flight departures and arrivals are getting impacted. Keep enough travel time in hand while travelling to the airport.”

#6ETravelAdvisory: It's pouring in #Delhi. Flight departures and arrivals are getting impacted. Keep enough travel time in hand while traveling to the airport. To check your flight status https://t.co/dZbjXuYqED. For assistance DM us on Twitter/Facebook. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 23, 2022

In its latest bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said dust storms and thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 50-80 kmph are “very likely” to continue over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas in the next two hours.

The IMD also urged people to stay indoors, close windows and avoid travel if possible. The impact expected due to dust storm/thunderstorm, lightning and rain over Delhi and neighbourhood areas is – damage to vulnerable structures; damage to kutcha houses/walls and huts; traffic disruption on roads and occasional reduction in visibility.

According to the Met Department, temperature fell by 11 degree Celsius from 29 degree Celsius to 18 degree Celsius from 5:40 am to 7:00 am due to the thunderstorm.

(With inputs from ANI, Kumar Kunal)

