Delhi rains: Flights affected due to bad weather, traffic police issues advisory

The national capital woke up to thunderstorm and rain on Tuesday. Budget airline SpiceJet said that departures and arrivals of flights shall get affected due to heavy rains in Delhi. The airline further advised passengers to check their flight status via the SpiceJet website. SpiceJet tweeted, “Weather update: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via SpiceJet website.”

Delhi Traffic Police also took to Twitter and warned commuters to plan their journey by factoring in weather conditions. Delhi Traffic Police tweeted, “Traffic Alert. As per IMD report, “Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi.” Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly.”

Meanwhile, Vice President of Meteorology and Climate Change at private weather monitoring agency Skymet Weather Mahesh Palawat tweeted, “Rain patch is moving south to cover many areas of Delhi-NCR soon. Gurugram and parts of Faridabad are also in the line of fire. But will be short lived.” Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy downpour in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana today.

As Delhiites woke up to lowered temperatures on account of rains, they shared glimpses of rains from various spots in the national capital. Some also shared hilarious memes on how pakoras (fritters) are a must in rains.



