Delhi rains: Heavy downpour causes waterlogging, traffic snarls in national capital

Delhi citizens woke up to heavy rains and consequent waterlogging and traffic snarls on Friday morning for the second consecutive day. Delhi Police helpline received 23 calls regarding traffic jams and seven related to waterlogging and two regarding uprooting of trees. Calls about traffic jam came from Khajuri Chowk, Goyala Dairy, Rohini Sector-8, Azad Market, Hanuman Mandir Pusa Road, Dwarka flyover, Dhaula Kuan to Gurugram, Yamuna Bridge and Outer Ring Road Pashchim Vihar.

Waterlogging was reported from AIIMS flyover, Mahipal Pur red light towards Mehrauli, Phirni Road, Tooda Mandi, Najafgarh, Rajdhani Park to Mundka, Nigambodh Ghat, near Mayapuri flyover and near Shanti Niketan. A portion of a road caved in near Satya Niketan and only two out of four lanes are functional, leading to traffic jams.

Besides this, heavy traffic jams were also reported on stretches of National Highway (NH) 48 including Iffco Chowk, Shankar Chowk, Rajiv Chowk and at Sarhaul near Gurgaon-Delhi border.

Will it rain in Delhi today

The Met Department issued a red alert for Friday and warned about moderate rain in most parts of the city. The yellow alert read, “Generally cloudy sky. Moderate rain/thundershowers at most places.” The weather watchdog said maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be 28 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius respectively. Delhi is likely to witness rains on the weekend as well.

Gurugram rain updates

Heavy rains have impacted normal life and traffic movement in Gurugram. The Gurugram District Disaster Management Authority urged all corporate offices and private institutions to ask their employees to work from home. The Gurugram DDMA also said that schools and colleges due to the same.

The advisory by Gurugram District Disaster Management Authority read, “All corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home on 23.9.2022 so that traffic congestion can be avoided and repair works of roads and drains can be carried out smoothly by civic agencies.”

