Delhi records 3,594 fresh COVID-19 cases, highest in 2021

Delhi reported 3,594 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, which is the highest number of cases reported this year. The last time the national capital had reported a higher number of cases than this was on December 4 last year, when 4,067 new cases were recorded.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ruled out the possibility of imposition of lockdown for now. He told media that if there is a need for a lockdown in the future, a decision will be taken after due public consultation.

With today's COVID-19 cases, the total caseload in the national capital jumped to 6,68,814. The city's cumulative positivity rate also surged to 4.54 per cent. In the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 14 deaths, while the number of recoveries were at 2,084.

Overall, the city has reported 11,050 deaths from coronavirus, while 6,45,770 people have recovered. The active cases currently stand at 11,994.

A total of 87,505 tests were conducted on Friday, which included 54,898 RT-PCR tests and 32,607 rapid antigen tests, as per the state's health bulletin. The number of people under home isolation rose to 6,106 from 5,698 a day ago. The number of containment zones climbed to 2,338 from 2,183 on Thursday.

India is seeing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks. The Centre today said the situation in 11 states and union territories is a matter of "grave concern".

