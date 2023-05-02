Delhi sees second coolest May day in 13 years; rains to continue in the national capital

scorecardresearch
According to MeT officials, the ongoing rain in the northern part of the country is a result of western disturbances. Dr Naresh Kumar, IMD's Senior Scientist said a three-day orange alert for rainfall has been issued for almost the entirety of North India.

Meanwhile, the showers in the national capital have further improved the air quality to the satisfactory category as AQI read 86

Heavy rain lashed several locations in Delhi on Monday, keeping the mercury at a pleasant 26.1 degrees Celsius, 13 degrees below average for this time of the year. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the rainfall will continue in the national capital for the next two days owing to western disturbances.

The rains on Monday brought to Delhi its second coolest day of May in 13 years. This came a day after the maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 28.7 degrees Celsius, 10 degrees below the season average. 

On May 23, 2017, the city logged a high of 29 degrees Celsius.

According to MeT officials, the ongoing rain the norther part of the country is a result of western disturbances. Dr Naresh Kumar, IMD's Senior Scientist said a three-day orange alert for rainfall has been issued for almost the entirety of North India.

He further added, "rainfall in Delhi will also continue for the next three days".

The weatherman forecast a generally cloudy sky along with light rain or thundershowers and gusty winds on Tuesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius.

Hailstorm activity is very likely over Delhi and its neighbouring states in the next few days.

Delhi AQI

Meanwhile, the showers in the national capital have further improved the air quality to the satisfactory category as AQI read 86. The air quality is expected to remain in the satisfactory category on Tuesday while it may shift to the moderate category on Wednesday and Thursday.

The AQI of neighbouring areas of Faridabad (130) and Gurugram (112) was recorded in the moderate category while the AQI of Noida (100), Greater Noida (96) and Ghaziabad (74) stood in the satisfactory range.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Published on: May 02, 2023, 9:27 AM IST
