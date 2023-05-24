Delhi shop’s amazing hack to increase sales with help of Rs 2,000 notes leaves internet impressed

While RBI has sent shockwaves among public by withdrawing Rs 2,000 bank notes from circulation, businesses are finding unique ways to take advantage of the situation. A meat shop owner in Delhi too thought out of box to increase sales by utilising the Rs 2,000 note issue, which grabbed everyone’s attention on the internet.

A Twitter post shared by a user named Sumit Agarwal shows a picture of the offer given by the meat shop. The notice board was placed in front of the shop, informing the customers that they can purchase items worth Rs 2,100 with a Rs 2,000 note, giving them Rs 100 worth of stuff for free.

The Twitter caption stated, “If you think RBI is smart, think again cos Delhites are much smarter. What an innovative way to increase your sales!”

If you think RBI is smart, think again cos Delhites are much smarter.



What an innovative way to increase your sales! 😅#2000Note pic.twitter.com/ALb2FNDJi0 — Sumit Agarwal 🇮🇳 (@sumitagarwal_IN) May 22, 2023

This post by Agarwal has generated 173.1k views and gone viral on the internet. Netizens are coming forward and sharing their take on the whole situation.

One user wrote, “Business sense is all about Grabbing the opportunity.”

Business sense is all about Grabbing the opportunity — Hitendra (@hd_hitendra) May 23, 2023

Check here some of the best reactions from the internet:

It won't increase sales. For the shopping, people will need to have the 2000 rupees note with themselves which is very rarely found . And since the notes are less in hand , so the customer would too be less in number as the one not having 2k note would avoid shopping .. — Aditya (@Aditya13851418) May 22, 2023

Epic sales generation campaign — Elevated Thinking 🤔 (@Elevateddown) May 22, 2023

The central bank said that all Rs 2,000 currency notes must be exchanged before September 30, 2023. According to the RBI, the objective of introducing the Rs 2,000 banknotes was met once currency in other denominations became available in adequate quantities. As such, the printing of Rs 2,000 banknotes was stopped in 2018-19.

