Delhi weather: Heavy rainfall lashes areas of Delhi-NCR; temperature dips to 27 degree Celsius

Heavy rains flooded the Delhi streets on Sunday amid weather prediction of rainfall across different parts of the country. Roads, as well as streets, were flooded with sudden rain showers and lashed several parts of the national capital. The maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 33.1 degree Celsius on Sunday, while the minimum temperature was 27 degree Celsius.

Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the city; visuals from Pandit Pant Marg area. pic.twitter.com/iehWrGJq8v ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2019 The weathermen said strong winds, with up to 55 kmph speed, prevailed over the southwest Arabian Sea, the North Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal, thereby causing heavy downpour across India. #Weather alert for #Delhi NCR

Spell of rain and thundershower with gusty wind over Delhi, Baghpat, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad during the next 2-4 hours. #DelhiRains SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 25, 2019

SkymetWeather had earlier said a spell of rain and thundershowers with gusty winds would lash some parts of Delhi and Noida on Sunday. Several parts of Haryana, including Ambala, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Gurgaon, Hisar, Jhajjar, also witnessed heavy downpour. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu and Kerala would witness heavy rainfall throughout the day.

"Rainfall very likely at most places over Coastal Karnataka&at many places over North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. Warning for next 24 hrs: Heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places overall 3 districts of Coastal Karnataka," the IMD added. Some parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Allahabad, Basti and Bahraich, Fursatganj, and Etawah, had also received light to heavy rainfall on Saturday.

Edited by Manoj Sharma