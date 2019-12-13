Delhi weather: IMD predicts thunderstorm, hail on Friday; temperature to drop further

Delhiites woke up to a cold and windy morning on Friday with the minimum temperature settling at 11 degree Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

However, the overall air quality index in Delhi was in the "very poor" category at 308 level, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' SAFAR.

The Met department has predicted thunderstorm with hail on Friday. The minimum and maximum temperature are expected to be around 13 degrees celsius and 19 degrees celsius in the evening. The weatherman said the temperature is likely to drop after Saturday.

Yesterday, heavy rain coupled with thunderstorm hit parts of the national capital which brought the city's temperature down. The national capital received 33.5 mm of rainfall on Thursday. And, it recorded a low of 12.8 degrees celsius and a high of 21.5 degrees celsius yesterday.