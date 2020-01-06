Delhi weather: Rain likely to hit city; chill to set in again

The national capital and the neighboring cities witnessed a sunny Monday morning when the minimum temperature rose to 7 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was also above the normal mark at 21 degrees Celsius. The residents of the national capital and the neighboring cities are expected to witness a cloudy sky on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures could hover around 19 and 8 degrees Celsius. There is also a possibility of rain in Delhi on Monday and Tuesday.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, the Met department has forecast a likely drop in the temperature owing to expected rainfall/snowing in the Western Himalayan region. The Met Department in its official release stated that there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in J&K on 6th and 7th January and also in Uttarakhand on 7th and 8th January.

Apart from this, the Met Department has also forecast thunderstorm and lightning coupled with hailstorm in J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi as well as North Rajasthan on 6th and 7th.

Meanwhile, the Delhiites haven't got any respite from pollution as the pollution levels remain "very poor" with an AQI of 330, as per the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

