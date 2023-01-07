Delhi weather: Severe cold wave, dense fog in national capital; over 30 trains, 34 flights delayed

Cold wave situation continued in the national capital on Saturday morning as a thick layer of fog engulfed Delhi-NCR. Minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Safdarjung. Lodhi Road recorded a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius.

Road and rail traffic movement was hit by a dense layer of fog persisting over northwest India and adjoining central and eastern parts of India.

Over 32 trains got delayed in the Northern Railway region due to fog.

Delhi airport informed that around 34 domestic departure flights were delayed due to bad weather condition and other related issues. Today over 12 arrival flights are delayed at the airport from different destinations.

Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), Delhi has also issued an advisory and launched procedures as visibility remains low.

The Airport has requested passengers to contact the concerned airline for latest information about the flight, authorities said. There were several flight delays on Friday due to fog and low visibility conditions.

The government has reimposed the Stage-III of GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) and banned construction works in entire NCR except for Railways, Delhi Metro and some other departments in view of air quality deteriorating in Delhi-NCR.



Also read: Delhi airport issues advisory due to dense fog; says flights may be impacted

Also read: Delhi records coldest day of this season; yellow alert issued for next 3 days