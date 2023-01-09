Delhi weather: Three flights diverted to Jaipur due to very dense fog

Delhi fog: Three flights have been diverted to Jaipur, instead of landing in Delhi due to very dense fog and low visibility on Monday. Two of three flights that have been diverted are SpiceJet and one is Air India Express, as per a Delhi airport official.

Below are the details of the three flights diverted from Delhi to Jaipur:

Air India Express (136): Sharjah to Delhi

SpiceJet (194): Ahmedabad to Delhi

SpiceJet (8937): Pune to Delhi

As many as 118 flights were delayed for departure and at least 32 arrivals were delayed due to the bad weather. Around 29 trains are running late by at least two hours or more. Many Rajdhani Expresses and Mail Express trains including Howrah and Rajdhani have been delayed.

Delhi has been under a spell of cold wave, as have other parts of Northern India. Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 3.8 degree Celsius, while Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8 degree Celsius, as per IMD.

Dense to very dense fog has been observed in many places over Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana. In fact, visibility recorded in Delhi’s Safdarjung and Ridge at 8:30 am was 25 mt, while in Palam it was 50 mt. Punjab’s Bhatinda and Uttar Pradesh’s Agra recorded visibility of 0 mt, while Amritsar and Patiala recorded 25 mts.

This dense fog is the result of high moisture in the air across Punjab, extending to Delhi, UP and Chandigarh. Due to light winds and high moisture, dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to prevail for the next two days.

