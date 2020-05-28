Delhi weather update: IMD predicts light rain, thunderstorm to bring relief on Friday

After scorching heat, Delhites will finally get relief with light rain and dip in maximum temperature on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). IMD has also predicted light rain in West Delhi on Thursday.

IMD, in a tweet, said, "Light rain would occur over few places of West Delhi, Rohtak, Kosli, Hodal, Palwal, Manesar, Rewari, Sohana, Nuh, Bhiwadi, Etah, Moradabad, Amroha during the next 2 hour".

In the last few days, the mercury-level has risen sharply in the national capital with maximum temperature recorded 47.2 degree Celsius in Palam station on May 27. Whereas, Ayannagar noted 47.7 degree Celsius, and Safdarjung station recorded 45 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

However, the MeT department said that the temperature would fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours, giving respite from the heatwave on May 29. The fall in mercury level will be under the influence of a western disturbance and an east-west trough over plains of north India, according to IMD.

MeT said, "Under favourable wind conditions over parts of central India, heatwave conditions are also likely to reduce from these areas from 29th May".

Western disturbance is a cyclonic circulation that originates in the Mediterranean Sea. Traversing central Asia, it brings rains to the hills and plains when it comes in contact with the Himalayas.

The temperatures north and central India have soared over 47 degrees Celsius in a few places since the past four-five days.

The maximum temperature in Rajasthan's Churu was 49.6 degrees on Wednesday. Neighbouring Haryana, too, reeled under blistering heat, with Narnaul recording the highest maximum temperature at 47.2 degrees Celsius.

Sweltering heat also swept Punjab, where Patiala recorded a high of 44.2 degrees Celsius.

Also read: Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: What to expect, how will they be different from Lockdown 4.0?

Also read: One year of Modi govt 2.0: 62% say govt fulfilled expectations, 59% feel India handled COVID-19 effectively, finds survey