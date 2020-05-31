Delhi weather update: Rain, thunderstorm bring relief from scorching heat in Delhi-NCR

Spells of rains accompanied by gusty winds in the national capital and parts of North India have brought some respite from the scorching heat prevailing in the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rain in many areas in Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh along with thunderstorms, bringing down the temperature in parts of Delhi and its nearby areas.

The IMD in its latest bulletin on Sunday said that maximum temperature in the nation's capital is expected to touch 35 degrees celsius today and also predicted thunderstorm with hail.

Places likely to expect rain with strong winds included Uttar Pradesh, Bulandshahr, Hathras, Palwal, Chandausi, Moradabad, Sambhal, Amroha, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Shamli, Hapur and other surrounding areas, causing a dip in temperature.

As per IMD, light to moderate rains are also expected in the neighbouring cities of Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, due to which the temperature will drop.

IMD said that the maximum temperature in the country is not expected to increase much in the next few days and added that there is no possibility of a heatwave situation in Delhi before June 8. While, the minimum temperature was recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius, which was 5 degrees below normal, the meteorological department added

The moderate-intensity rainfall accompanied by strong winds in Delhi-NCR has also brought down the scorching heat considerably.

