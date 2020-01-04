Delhi weather update: Temp dips to 8 degree Celsius on Sat morning; rains likely in next 2 days

Delhi temperature: While the past two days have been bright and sunny for the national capital, temperature still dipped to 8 degree Celsius on Saturday morning. The early hours have been foggy but the weather department has said that the day is likely to remain sunny like the preceding days.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to hover around 23 degree Celsius.

The city experienced moderate to dense fog at several places. Visibility dropped to 100 metres at the Safdarjung observatory, the department said. The weather department has also brought some good news for the Delhi residents - there is likely to be no cold wave at least till January 8.

However, light rains are expected in the capital anytime between January 6 and 8 due to a fresh western disturbance.

When it comes to overall air quality index, the Delhi AQI stood at 300 or 'very unhealthy' category at 9am. The pollution in the city has improved from the 'severe category' the air quality dipped into during the recent cold spell.

Widespread rains may also help reduce pollution levels.

Meanwhile, Munisyari and Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand has received snowfall.

