Demand for corporate gifts jumps 40% this New Year: Report

As the New Year approaches, the demand for corporate gifts has risen 40 per cent across India, according to the latest JD Mart Consumer Insights. For employers, plants continue to remain the most preferred gift for their employees along with personalised options.

Across the country, demand for plants as gifts rose by 63 per cent and in Tier-I cities, it grew by 56 per cent with Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Chennai being the top 3 Tier-I cities with maximum demand.

Demand for plants, pens, candle sets, glassware, gold plated gifts, and dry fruits witnessed growth but that for diaries remained stagnant on JDMart, a B2B platform owned by Just Dial.

An increasing number of searches across India indicates a growing preference for personalised gifting options that witnessed a 69 per cent Y-o-Y growth in demand across India's more than 100 towns and cities, noted Just Dial in an official statement.

It added that corporates want to offer personalised and thoughtful gifts to make their employees feel connected during prolonged tenures of Work from Home (WFH).

Commenting on the trend, Prasun Kumar, CMO, Just Dial, said, "This time around, corporates are looking for more personalised options and the demand in Tier-I cities, which is the primary market, has seen a huge growth of 138 per cent."

"There is a growing trend, wherein most corporates are constantly looking for meaningful gifts to their employees to stay engaged and connect better. We foresee this pattern to continue and grow further in days to come," he added.

When it comes to personalised gifting solutions, Tier-I cities witnessed a demand growth of 67 per cent with maximum searches being generated from the cities of Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai. Delhi topped the demand list and registered a demand growth of almost 150 per cent.

Demand for pen sets, which is a common gifting option, grew by 100 per cent Y-o-Y across India with maximum demand being generated from the cities of Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi.

Meanwhile, searches for candle sets as gifting solutions also grew by 120 per cent across India with Kolkata, Mumbai, and Hyderabad witnessing maximum traction.

Demand for dry fruits, which is generally the most common gifting option during Diwali, remained in favour and saw a 36 per cent Y-o-Y growth in demand.

There was also a spike in searches for gold plated gifts as Tier-I cities saw a demand growth of 67 per cent with most of it coming from Delhi and Bangalore.

