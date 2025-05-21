Denied a promotion for 'making it look too easy'? Reddit rages over a 'too efficient' employee's story

A viral Reddit post has sparked outrage and debate over workplace fairness after an employee revealed they were denied a promotion, not for underperformance, but for being “too efficient.” The post, bluntly titled “Got denied a promotion because I ‘make it look too easy’,” has struck a nerve online, especially with those who feel overlooked despite consistently going above and beyond.

The Reddit user explained they’ve spent four years in their current role scanning documents, managing databases, and helping the public find records, often training new hires and assisting even their own manager when systems fail.

When a role opened up that offered more pay and independence, they applied, confident in their seniority and qualifications. “I was easily the most senior person eligible. I’ve trained the last two new hires, and I’m the one they call when the system crashes,” they wrote.

To their surprise, the job went to a junior employee with only six months of experience, someone the poster had been mentoring. When the Redditor confronted their manager, the explanation was infuriating: “You’re so efficient in your current role that we’d struggle to replace you. You make it look too easy.”

The employee’s response has since gone viral: “So basically, because I’m good at my job, I’m not allowed to grow... Turns out the reward for competence is invisibility.”

The post triggered an outpouring of similar stories and support from fellow users. One user commented, “This is the classic punishment for the competence trap. Been there. Your plan is solid. Do exactly what's required, nothing extra, and definitely don't answer her questions anymore.”

Another added, “If they didn’t think you were qualified for the role, then they shouldn’t expect you to keep doing the work that comes with it. It’s not petty, it’s setting boundaries.”

A third user shared a similar experience, "This happened to my husband - he got passed over for someone less qualified because they couldn’t lose him from his position. When management does that, they are assuming people will stay forever. Instead, they are shocked pikachu when people leave the organization completely. You could have had an orderly transition if you promoted him, but now you get two weeks’ notice and nobody to take over."