Dense fog in North India: Trains running late, Delhi schools to remain closed; check details

A layer of dense fog enveloped parts of North India including Delhi, thereby reducing visibility and affecting train movements.

At 8.30 am on Friday, the visibility recorded in Patiala and Ambala stood at 25 metres each. Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal, Churu, Ganganagar, Meerut, Bareilly, Gorakhpur and Agartala reported visibility of 50 metres each. In the national capital, Safdarjung and Palam had visibility of 200 metres each, according to India Meteorological Department.

Notably, on Friday, 21 trains are reportedly running late by a few hours due to poor visibility induced by fog, news agency ANI reported.

On Thursday, IMD through a tweet, had warned of dense fog conditions over North India for 48 hours. "Dense to very dense fog conditions likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh during next 48 hours and decrease in intensity and spread thereafter," it said in a tweet.

(i) Dense to Very Dense Fog conditions likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh during next 48 hours and decrease in intensity & spread thereafter.

Noida suspends night bus services

As dense fog engulfs parts of North India causing fog-related accidents, authorities have taken a decision to halt the Noida depot bus services from 9 pm to 7 am.

The authorities have also decided to suspend the reservation service for night bus journeys for the next month.

Delhi schools to be closed

All Delhi government schools will have a two-week winter vacation from January 1, according to a circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), PTI reported on Friday.

However, remedial sessions for classes 9 to 12 will be held from January 2 to 14 to revise the syllabi and enhance the students' learning-level academic performance, the circular said.

