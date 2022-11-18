‘Depression Issues’: Mumbai doctor says Shraddha consulted on anger problems, violence of Aaftab in Feb 2021

Shraddha Walkar, the 26-year-old woman brutally murdered by Aaftab Ameen Poonawala in Delhi, had consulted a Mumbai doctor, Dr Pranav Kabra about anger management and violent issues of her live-in partner.

Shraddha consulted him over the phone in February 2021 about her live-in partner's depression, violence, and anger management issues, according to the doctor.

Shraddha Walkar called Dr. Pranav, whose clinic is close to the call centre where she formerly worked, said she had been referred by a social worker named Shreha Dhargalkar.

As per the doctor’s statement quoted by India Today, he received the phone call and spoke with the patient after hearing about Dhargalkar and her social work. “Normally, we do not answer calls from unknown or first-time patients and instead ask them to come to the hospital and prepare their case papers," Dr. Kabra stated.

"She inquired about her depression issues, as well as her boyfriend's anger management and violence issues. I informed her that we do not consult or diagnose first-time patients over the phone, but because of the Covid threat, she stated that she would be unable to visit the hospital in person. Furthermore, Raksha Hospital was a designated Covid hospital at the time, and I informed her that we would need to conduct a psychiatric evaluation and psychological tests on both her boyfriend and herself," he stated.

Dr Kabra further added that Walkar said her boyfriend had been acting strangely in the last few weeks and was constantly on the phone. "She was hesitant to come to the hospital for various reasons, but told me on the phone that her boyfriend Aaftab got very violent even for minor reasons or small fights or misunderstandings between them and she was worried that he might harm her or himself or both of them in one of his terrible anger bouts.”

The doctor advised Shraddha to make an appointment with him as soon as possible and to speak with a counsellor about the problems she was facing with her boyfriend.

The case shocked the nation when it was revealed that Aftab strangled his live-in partner after a fight on May 18. He then used a saw to cut her body into 35 pieces and bought a large enough fridge to store them in. He left his house at 2 a.m. every day for the next 18 days to throw the pieces around Delhi.

Shraddha and Aftab met and fell in love while working at a call centre in Mumbai. However, because her family opposed their relationship, the couple eloped and fled to Delhi, where they settled in Mehrauli.

