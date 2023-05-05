Despite being paralysed, Andhra man secures seat in IIM Ahmedabad

We all face challenges while trying to achieve our goals, but you might feel your problems are not worth worrying about that much when you will learn about the inspiring story of Chandramouli.

Chandramouli, a boy from Andhra Pradesh, has inspired many with his determination and hard work by securing a seat in IIM-Ahmedabad despite facing a tragic accident which left him paralysed. His career goal is to be a manager, and he refused to let his disability be a barrier to achieving his dreams, reported news18.

Along with his parents’ support, Chandramouli’s hard work and determination helped him in completing his B.Tech. However, fate had different plans for him; he accidentally touched a live electric wire while trying to retrieve a fallen ring from a shed made of iron sheets while he was still preparing for the GATE exam.

The report added that this horrible accident left him paralysed in both legs and hands, and Chandramouli had to undergo surgery to have them removed.

After the incident, Chandramouli went through a difficult phase of depression. His friends helped him get over the difficult phase and uplifted his confidence levels which helped him in fighting depression. Even though his circumstances were not in his favour, he decided to become a magistrate and completed his LLB.

The report stated how, later, his focus shifted towards preparing for the CAT, and he ended up securing a seat at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, which is renowned for its top-quality business education.

“When I met with the accident, I was unable to do anything for two months," Chandramouli told the news portal.

“I had to let go of my dream of becoming a mechanical engineer, and instead, I pursued LLB to become a magistrate. However, I soon realised that one hand is necessary to become a magistrate, which meant that I had to let go of that ambition as well. I am excited to join IIM-Ahmedabad in June and become a manager," he added.

Chandramouli belongs to Kothakota village in Ravikamatham mandal of Anakapalle district, Andhra Pradesh. Later, his family relocated to Pedda Boddepalli village in Narsipatnam mandal of the same district. Chandramouli’s father, Venkata Ramana, is a small-scale businessman, and his mother works as a teacher at St. Ann’s School.

Chandramouli's story is an inspiration to many, and we will look forwards to seeing him achieve much more in life.

