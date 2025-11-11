Dharmendra health update: Bollywood legend critical, but stable, says daughter Esha Deol

Amid circulating rumours about veteran actor Dharmendra’s death, his daughter Esha Deol has confirmed that the reports are false. As of 9:10 am on Tuesday, November 11, the 89-year-old actor remains alive and under medical care at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

Esha urged the public not to believe unverified claims and reassured fans that her father is stable. Dharmendra was recently admitted after a deterioration in his health. Family members, including sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, have been visiting him regularly.

Advertisement

Related Articles

No official medical statement has been released yet. The situation remains fluid, and updates are expected.

Dharmendra, born Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol in Punjab’s Ludhiana district, began his film journey in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. Over six decades, he appeared in more than 300 films, delivering genre-defining performances in classics like Yaadon Ki Baarat, Phool Aur Patthar, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Betaab, and Ghayal.

Beyond the screen, Dharmendra was known for his deep connection to the soil. Even in his late eighties, he remained active on social media, posting videos from his farm, advocating organic living, and offering life lessons. His love for farming and simplicity endeared him to a new generation of fans.

Advertisement

He made history in 1987 by delivering seven box-office hits in a single year — a record no other Hindi film actor has matched. His on-screen chemistry with Hema Malini became the stuff of legend, and off-screen, he famously converted to Islam — adopting the name Dilawar Khan — to marry her while still married to his first wife, Prakash Kaur.

Dharmendra received the Padma Bhushan in 2012 for his contribution to Indian cinema. Other honours included the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and the National Film Award.

Despite his stardom, he was once a school-averse child of a teacher and an actor unafraid to stand beside strong female leads in early roles.