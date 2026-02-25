'Dhurandhar is a masterpiece': Shatrughan Sinha praises Aditya Dhar's 'great film'

Veteran actor-turned politician Shatrughan Sinha has praised the film Dhurandhar, calling it a “masterpiece” and strongly dismissing the criticism surrounding it.

In his social media post on Wednesday, Sinha questioned the “propaganda” label and expressed admiration for the film’s overall impact. He wrote, “Wow! Just happened to see the most talked about film an absolute masterpiece 'Dhurandhar'. What 'propaganda' film??? A film is a film is a film. It's a great film, gripping interesting & full of entertainment, made with sincerity.”

Praised Technical Excellence and Realistic Sets

Sinha highlighted the film’s technical strength, especially its editing and cinematography. He appreciated the visual presentation and said the crew deserved recognition for their work.

'Dhurandhar'. What 'propaganda' film??? A film is a film is a film. It's a great film, gripping interesting & full of entertainment, made with sincerity. The sets too have been created beautifully in… — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) February 25, 2026

He also noted that the film’s sets were created in Bangkok, Thailand, to realistically depict Pakistan.

In his words, “Technically brilliant, with great editing. The cinematographer deserves applause for his exquisite work.”

Music and Choreography Stand Out

The veteran actor also highlighted the film’s music and choreography, saying they have brought something revolutionary to cinema.

He specifically mentioned the tracks “Shararat” and “Ishq Jalakar - Karvaan”, calling them euphoric, foot-tapping and having great repeat value.

This musical aspect, according to him, adds to the film’s entertainment factor and overall impact

Support for Director Aditya Dhar

The actor credited director Aditya Dhar for handling the project successfully and appreciated the way the film was presented and marketed.

Sinha described the film as a “commercial masterpiece” and said it reflects strong creative effort and sincerity from the team behind it.

Applause for the Cast’s Performances

Sinha praised the ensemble cast, including Ranveer Singh, saying he fits the role perfectly and delivers an outstanding performance.

He also spoke highly of Sanjay Dutt, referring to him as the worthy son of the late actor Sunil Dutt.

Additionally, he appreciated Akshaye Khanna, the son of the late actor Vinod Khanna, saying he has created his own identity through a strong and memorable performance.

The veteran actor also praised Rakesh Bedi, calling his role balanced and heart-winning. He further appreciated the performance of Saumya Tandon.

Concluding his post, Sinha described the film as a memorable cinematic experience and praised the team’s collective effort. He wrote, "This commercial masterpiece by most sought after, successful filmmaker @AdityaDharFilms is an unforgettable cinematic treat/ masterstroke indeed! Long Live Indian cinema! Jai Hind!”

About Dhurandhar:

By the end of 2025, Dhurandhar had achieved a massive box office milestone, earning over ₹1,000 crore in India and more than ₹1,300 crore worldwide.

The film is primarily set in Lyari, Karachi, and revolves around secret intelligence operations connected to major real-life incidents, including the Kandahar hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Its storyline has sparked widespread discussion online, particularly regarding its realistic portrayal, performances, and political undertones.

In the film, Ranveer Singh portrays undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari. The ensemble cast features R. Madhavan as Indian intelligence chief Ajay Sanyal, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, Akshaye Khanna as gangster Rehman Dakait, and Arjun Rampal as ISI Major Iqbal, a character reportedly based on terrorist Ilyas Kashmiri.