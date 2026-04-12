Did you know? Brett Lee and Asha Bhosle once recorded a song together

In a delightful crossover that few saw coming, Australian fast-bowling legend Brett Lee once swapped the cricket pitch for a recording studio — teaming up with India’s iconic playback singer Asha Bhosle for a musical collaboration that blended sport, culture, and melody.

The duo came together for the romantic track You’re the One for Me, released in 2006. The song was part of Brett Lee’s music album and quickly captured attention for its sheer novelty: a world-class cricketer singing alongside one of India’s most celebrated vocalists.

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Sung partly in English and infused with a soft, easy-listening vibe, the track showcased Lee’s surprisingly smooth vocals, while Bhosle’s signature elegance elevated the composition. The collaboration was especially well-received in India, where Lee was already a popular figure due to his cricketing exploits.

More than just a gimmick

What could have been dismissed as a publicity stunt turned into a genuine cultural moment. Lee, known for his musical inclinations — he plays the guitar and has long expressed a love for songwriting — approached the project with sincerity.

The cricketer had described her as the Aretha Franklin of Indian music. "She is a lovely gentlewoman with a wonderful sense of humour. What a tremendous opportunity to work with an absolute legend," Lee said.

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Bhosle, whose career spans thousands of songs across languages and genres, brought her unmatched experience and openness to experimentation.

A cultural connection

The collaboration symbolised the deep cultural ties between India and Australia, especially through cricket. Lee’s popularity in India helped the song gain traction, while Bhosle’s involvement lent it credibility and charm.

While many athletes dabble in entertainment, few manage to create something as memorable. This collaboration remains one of the most unique intersections of sport and music — proof that sometimes, boundaries between disciplines can produce surprisingly harmonious results.