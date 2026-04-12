Did you know? The magic of Asha Bhosle lives on in blockbuster Dhurandar

The blockbuster success of Dhurandar has sparked fresh conversations around its music—particularly its striking bridge between retro brilliance and contemporary sound. At the heart of this musical crossover lies the timeless voice of Asha Bhosle, whose contribution to one of the film’s tracks has emerged as a standout talking point.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The track “Run Down The City - Monica” is a vibrant, high-energy number that uniquely blends eras. What makes it especially notable is the inclusion of vocals by Asha Bhosle alongside contemporary artists, under the musical direction of Shashwat Sachdev. The song also credits the legendary R D Burman — a frequent collaborator of Bhosle — highlighting a deliberate effort to revive and reinterpret classic musical sensibilities.

This fusion is not incidental. The track’s composition consciously channels the retro cabaret and jazz-infused style that Asha Bhosle helped popularise in Hindi cinema, while layering it with modern production and electronic beats. The result is a song that feels both nostalgic and cutting-edge — perfectly aligning with Dhurandar’s broader creative vision.

Advertisement

Directed by Aditya Dhar and featuring a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan, the film’s music album has played a crucial role in its mass appeal. From high-octane tracks to soulful melodies, the soundtrack showcases a wide sonic range.

However, it is Bhosle’s presence that adds a layer of legacy to the album. Her voice — instantly recognisable and emotionally textured — anchors the track in a rich musical tradition, even as the film pushes forward with a contemporary narrative style.

For younger audiences, Dhurandar serves as an introduction to a legend whose voice defined decades of Indian cinema. For older listeners, it is a moment of rediscovery — proof that Asha Bhosle’s artistry transcends time, format, and genre.