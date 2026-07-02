'Digital Pizza only' : UK Domino's has a hilarious response to PlayStation ending Physical game discs

Domino's UK has poked fun at PlayStation after Sony announced it will stop releasing physical copies of new games for its consoles from January 2028.

In a satirical social media post, the pizza chain joked that it, too, would stop making physical pizzas and switch to "digital pizzas only", mocking Sony's decision to embrace an all-digital future.

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The playful exchange quickly drew attention online, with Domino's even reworking its iconic advertising catchphrase to take a swipe at the gaming giant's announcement.

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Domino's imagines a world without physical pizzas

In a tongue-in-cheek post on X, Domino's UK parodied Sony's announcement by claiming it would also stop making physical products.

"In response to trends in the gaming industry, as of April 1 2027 Domino's UK will cease production of physical pizzas and shift to production of digital pizzas only," the company wrote.

The company went on to joke that customers would instead be able to "download our full range of delicious pizza codes and, using the power of the imagination, enjoy them in an entirely virtual sense."

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Domino's also mocked its famous slogan, writing: "At the same time, our much-loved 'Domin-oh-hoo-hoo' catchphrase will be updated to 'Domin-oh-hoo-whose-dumb-idea-was-this'?"

Sony says the shift reflects changing consumer habits

Sony announced on Wednesday that it will end physical releases of new games for its gaming consoles from January 2028, saying the move reflects growing consumer preference for digital downloads.

The announcement was made by Sid Shuman, Senior Director of Sony Interactive Entertainment Content Communications, on the company's official website.

Explaining the decision, Shuman said, "This is a natural direction for Sony Interactive Entertainment to adapt to consumer trends as the general preference for digital media significantly outpaces physical discs." He added that "This transition will enable us to align more closely with how most of our community prefers to access and play games today."

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The move marks another major step in the gaming industry's shift towards digital distribution, although many players continue to value physical game collections.