Dil Bechara, Sadak 2, Shakuntala Devi won't release on PVR, Cineplex, INOX

Leading multiplex chains like PVR, Cineplex, INOX and Carnival Cinemas will not release the films that were released on OTT (over the top) platforms recently, movie critic and film business analysts Taran Adarsh has confirmed. Adarsh said discussions were held that movies released on OTT platforms due to closure of multiplexes after COVID-19 infused lockdowns would be released once theatres reopen. However, the multiplex chains have now decided not to screen these movies. There's no clarity as to why the decision has been taken.

The big movies that were released on OTT platforms are Dil Bechara, Sadak 2, Shakuntala Devi, Khuda Haafiz, Gunjan Saxena, and Gulabo Sitabo. If that happens, the makers of these films could face huge losses in their revenue.

Multiplexes, cinema halls and theaters have been allowed to reopen from October 15, with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity. Standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been issued by the central government. However, the Centre has left for the states to take a final call.

Considering the fears around COVID-19 spread, multiplex chains, which are reopening after over 7 months, have lined up "promising contents" to entertain the audience. Many multiplex chains will showcase old hit films for a start. The Hindi films re-releasing in cinemas from tomorrow include Tanhaji, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Malang, Kedarnath, Thappad, and War.

Leading multiplex operator PVR, which operates 875 screens in 22 states, would be able to open 496 screens as only 14 state governments have granted permission to re-open its multiplexes, according to its CEO Gautam Dutta.

The multiplex chain also has nine new Hollywood movies to show, including My Spy, The Last Full Measure, Ordinary Love, Countdown, The Farewell, and The Wild Goose Chase.

According to estimates, India has a total number of around 8,750 screens, in which 3,100 are in multiplexes and balance 5,650 are single screens operating mostly in small tier II, III and below cities.

As for ticket prices, multiplexes are expected to play old films at discounted rates. Shows across categories are likely to become cheaper by around Rs 99. Besides, there several new Hindi films all set to hit theaters but movie makers will wait for guidelines to relax further.

Bollywood films such as Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh's 83 are also ready for release. Yash Raj Films (YRF) titles, including Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordar and Bunty aur Babli 2, are also awaiting release.

