Diwali to be observed as public holiday in New York City from next year 

Diwali will be observed as a public holiday in New York City beginning in 2023. According to Mayor Eric Adams, this decision sends a statement about the importance of the city's inclusivity and will encourage kids to learn about the festival of lights.

Adams stated on Thursday that he "learned so much" about the Diwali holiday and what this festival means in chats on the campaign trail about how to run the state better. He was accompanied by New York Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar and New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks.

He claimed that by making Diwali a holiday in the public schools of New York City, he wanted to convey a loud and unambiguous statement to the innumerable people who acknowledge this season of celebration.

The Indian-American community has long been pressing for this. Randhir Jaiswal, the Indian consul general in New York, was quoted by the PTI as stating that the recognition gives a deeper meaning to diversity and pluralism in New York City while allowing individuals from all walks of life to experience, appreciate, and enjoy Indian ethos and legacy.

According to CNN, New York Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar, who was also present at the press conference said that the time has come to recognise almost 200,000 New Yorkers of the Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, and Jain religions who celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights.

The five-day Diwali festival will begin on October 24 this year.

