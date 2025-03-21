'Do not celebrate too early....': Thyrocare founder warns jobseekers amid layoffs at Amazon

Thyrocare founder Dr A Velumani has weighed in on the emotional toll of mass layoffs, following reports that Amazon plans to cut 14,000 jobs to save $3.5 billion annually. In a post on X, Velumani reflected on how early career wins at big tech firms often lead to disappointment when job cuts strike unexpectedly.

Related Articles

“Imagine how many might have celebrated for getting a campus placement with such brands. Now how many might feel depressed! It is not 10 or 20. 100 or 200. 1000 or 2000. 14000. Do not celebrate too early. Career or business – It's Marathon Race,” Dr A Velumani posted on X.

His remarks quickly gained traction, triggering widespread discussion online about job security and long-term career planning. Several users echoed the sentiment, pointing out the need for adaptability in a volatile job market.

“Job security is a myth. Skills, adaptability, and financial planning matter more than titles,” one user wrote. Another added, “Reminds me of the funda that never get too comfortable too soon. Whether career or business, it's a marathon, not a sprint. Stay adaptable, keep growing.”

A third commented, “In other way, don't give-up early, it's a marathon race. Situations may change anytime.”

Imagine how many might have celebrated for getting a campus placement with such brands.



Now how many might feel depressed!

It is not 10 or 20.

100 or 200

1000 or 2000

14000!!!!



Donot celebrate too early. Career or business - It’s Marathon Race. pic.twitter.com/rrcQujB7hN — Dr. A. Velumani.PhD. (@velumania) March 19, 2025

Other users took a broader view of professional growth. “A job is a sprint, but wealth-building is a marathon. Markets, careers, and businesses have cycles—ups and downs are inevitable. Invest like you build a career—steady, patient, and focused on the long run,” one user noted.

There were also reflections on the realities of the corporate world. “Everything has a shelf life like a product. Human beings needs to evolve from being commodity to VA product. Orgs have to save their ass when times are bad. Learn this at young age,” said one response.

Referencing Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, another user remarked, “As Kalam sir said no need to be loyal to the company, be loyal to your work.”