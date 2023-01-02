'Do you want my son to commit suicide too?' asks Sheezan Khan's mother; family calls love jihad allegations baseless

In a recent development in the Tunisha Sharma death case, accused Sheezan Mohammed Khan's lawyer Shailendra Mishra and his family alleged that the allegations made against Khan were baseless.

Addressing a press conference, Sheezan’s lawyer, his mother and sisters, actresses Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz, said that the allegations of love jihad and black magic were sad, India Today reported.

The lawyer claimed that Tunisha was very happy with the time she spent with Sheezan's family.

Addressing the love jihad allegations made by Tunisha's mother, Falaq Naaz said that Tunisha was like her sister. "I met her on the sets of a shoot in Ladakh. Since then, I have acted like an elder sister to her. We could never see her in trouble. All these talks about hijab, dargah are baseless. Following a religion is our own personal choice," she said.

The comment came after a picture of Tunisha wearing a hijab was circulating on the internet a few days ago. Many claimed the picture as a proof of love jihad. Shafaq Naaz, however, clarified that the viral photograph of Tunisha Sharma donning a hijab is from the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul and was a part of the shoot.

Meanwhile, Sheezan Khan's mother said that the family will maintain its dignity even though Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita showed a lot of disrespect towards them. "She claimed that Falaq took her to a dargah but she has no information about that. You give us proof! You are talking just senseless things. She also accused Sheezan of slapping Tunisha. If your child is being tortured on sets like this, will you just sit and talk on phone?," Sheezan mother said.

She went to add, "Tunisha was like a younger daughter to me. She is gone. On the other hand, my son, who is innocent, is in jail. Vanita is after him. What do you want Vanita ji? Your daughter has committed suicide, do you want my son to commit suicide too? You are torturing him."

Earlier, Tunisha's mother had claimed that her daughter was slapped by Sheezan Khan the day they broke up. Apparently, just 15 days before the actress's death, Tunisha and Sheezan called off their relationship.

Sharma was found dead on the set of a serial in the Vasai area on December 24. A police official said that she went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside.

Based on a complaint filed by Sharma's mother, the Mumbai Police registered a case against Sheezan Khan under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide). The two featured opposite each other in their TV show Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul.

The Vasai Court on Saturday sent Sheezan Mohammed Khan to judicial custody for 14 days.

