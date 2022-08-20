Dobaaraa box office Day 1: Anurag Kashyap's film sees slow start amid boycott calls

Taapsee Pannu-starrer Dobaaraa, though widely praised by reviewers across the country, failed to pull the audience to the theatres. As per reports, the Anurag Kashyap-directed movie had a low theatre occupancy rate of 2% to 3% on day one on August 19. A few reports added that some early shows were cancelled due to lower-than-expected occupancy. Dobaaraa is an official remake of Spanish film Mirage, which was released in 2018. The Spanish movie has Alvaro Morte as one of its leads, who is popular for his role as The Professor on Netflix’s successful series Money Heist.

A few analysts praised the movie and said it was doing better than expected especially if compared to big-budget movies like Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. While a few said that the opening numbers were shocking. Taran Adarsh said that the movie has opened to better numbers than expected and earned a decent amount of Rs 72 lakh on its first day after drawing crowds in the evening and night shows.

#DoBaaraa opens to better numbers than expected... In fact, much better than #Taapsee's previous film #ShabaashMithu... Picked up at select premium multiplexes towards evening/night shows... Fri ₹ 72 lacs [370 screens]. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/qDypLKrvn8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 20, 2022

In contrast, trade analyst Sumit Kadel reportedly said that the movie had a bad start and may just collect Rs 20-35 lakh on its opening day, while its lifetime collection would be between Rs 1.25 and 1.50 crore.

#Dobaaraa is off to a DISASTROUS start at the box office, film is registering merely 2-3% occupancy while many early shows are getting canceled due to NO AUDIENCE.. — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 19, 2022

Boycott controversy

The thriller movie just before its release faced the wrath of netizens just like Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan after director Kashyap and Pannu mocked the latest boycott Bollywood trend on social media.

He reportedly said that he is fine with the boycotting trend as his small budget movies don’t get affected by such negative publicity. He added that those making blockbusters earning more than Rs 100 crore are affected by the latest boycott trend.

Pannu’s last release Shabaash Mithu, which was based on cricketing icon Mithali Raj’s life, failed at the box office and collected just Rs 4,280 on its eighth day (last month) across India. The movies earned Rs 2.12 crore in total.