'Dolly Chaiwala might be...': Finfluencer says not everyone's brewing stardom but your degree still counts

Finfluencer Akshat Shrivastava recently talked about the trajectory of social media influencer Sunil Patil aka Dolly Chaiwala with some advice for youngsters. Shrivastava said in his social media post that youngsters need not compare their worth with his or question their life decisions based on his success.

"Dolly Chaiwala might be starting franchises. Good for him. Celebrate his success. Feel happy for him. But, you don't need to compare your worth or question your life decisions based on his success. Many young folks reaching out to me expressing: What's the point of education? Getting a job? Going through a grind?" Shrivastava wrote in his post.

He also went on to explain the importance of education and why confusing intellectual wealth with money is stupidity.

"Most humans need structures, goals, systems. - Completing your education - Getting a job - Surviving the corporate grind These everyday mundane looking things are your important milestones in life. At different phases in your life, these give you "goals" to chase. It fills your life with a sense of purpose," he noted.

He said that Dolly Chaiwala took unreal risks in life and got rewarded for it. "And, life today has compensated him for his risks and struggles. The path he took had meaning for him. And, he survived to tell his story. This does not mean: that your story is bad. It might be less dramatic. But, never forget that (chasing these mundane goals) allowed you to traverse a path of meaning," he signed off.

Sunil Patil, known as Dolly Chaiwala, has launched his franchise 'Dolly Ki Tapri', attracting over 1,600 applications across India. Patil rose to fame for his unique tea-serving style and a viral video with Bill Gates. He is now expanding his brand with franchise options for cart stalls, store models, and flagship cafes, priced between Rs 4.5 lakhs and Rs 43 lakhs.

The announcement stirred excitement online. Users expressed amazement at Patil's transition from viral fame to a structured business.