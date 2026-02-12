‘Done with Indian....’:  Frustrated tech professional plans to move abroad  because of cites traffic, work stress & toxic behaviour

A Reddit post by an Indian IT professional expressing a desire to quit the country’s tech industry and move abroad has sparked a wide-ranging online debate about work culture, burnout and quality of life in major technology hubs.

In the post, the user said he was “done” working in Indian tech companies and was exploring opportunities overseas to escape what he described as “IT madness”. He cited stressful working conditions in cities such as Bengaluru and Mumbai, pointing to long commutes, heavy traffic and what he called “bad vibes” that he claimed were affecting his mental health.

Describing his workplace experience, the Redditor alleged that he felt drained by a culture where people “cut corners” and were “not ready to adjust”. He further claimed that some colleagues seemed to take “sadistic pleasure” in making others uncomfortable, adding that the environment had made daily work emotionally exhausting.

The user wrote that even a job in a smaller or less conventional market, such as Kenya, felt more appealing than continuing in India’s large IT corridors due to the pressure, congestion and what he perceived as toxic professional behaviour. He said he wanted to leave “in peace” and was seeking suggestions for countries where he could contribute without having to “prove himself every second”.

Interestingly, he ruled out moving to traditional migration destinations such as the United States, Canada, Australia or Europe, arguing that these markets were already saturated with Indian tech professionals competing for similar roles. Instead, he asked for recommendations on lesser-known countries with demand for IT talent where he could help build teams.

The post quickly gained traction, drawing a mix of empathy, disagreement and practical advice from other Reddit users.

One commenter said Thailand offered a “perfect mix of eastern values and western culture” along with relatively easy business and visa options. Another argued that intense work culture is a global phenomenon, noting that countries such as Japan, South Korea and Singapore are also known for demanding professional environments, and suggested considering Ireland or parts of Eastern Europe instead. Others responded more philosophically, with one user joking about wanting to escape to a private island to live a slower life, while another recommended exploring Southeast Asian countries, claiming Indian professionals may receive favourable consideration in some markets.

The discussion reflects a broader conversation taking place among young professionals about burnout, urban stress and whether relocating abroad meaningfully improves work–life balance, or simply replaces one high-pressure environment with another.