'Don’t complain about India': American woman compares college costs, and it’s not even close

An American woman living in India has reignited the education cost debate by contrasting the affordability of Indian education with the high expense of college in the United States, sparking a strong response online.

Kristen Fischer, a U.S. citizen who has lived in India for four years, shared a video on Instagram explaining why she believes education in India is significantly more affordable than in the U.S. “I’m actually surprised that people have doubts when I say India has low-cost education,” she said.

Using comparative salary and tuition data, Fischer highlighted the disparity. “The median salary in India is ₹3.3 lakh, and public college costs ₹10,000 to ₹50,000 a year—just 3 to 15% of annual income. But in the U.S., where the median salary is ₹41 lakh, tuition ranges from ₹10 lakh to ₹26 lakh—23 to 63% of income.”

She pointed out that the American education system forces most students into debt. “It’s nearly impossible to go through college without a loan anymore. India makes education more affordable—and therefore more accessible.”

In her caption, Fischer emphasized that this isn’t just about one example. “All forms of education are far cheaper in India compared to the USA. People push back when I say that, but the numbers speak for themselves.”

The post, which has crossed 47,000 views, resonated with many. One user wrote, “Thank you for showing good things about India. Internationally, people usually focus on negative stereotypes.” Another added, “Kristen, your explanation is a game-changer for many students.”

One comment summed up the sentiment: “The world wouldn't believe it if an Indian said it. But when it comes from you, it speaks volumes.”



