'Don't make important decisions when you're emotional': Wipro chairman Rishad Premji

Wipro chairman Rishad Premji shared some advice that can come in handy while making important life decisions. Premji said one should avoid making personal or professional life decisions when they are emotional and upset, adding even he tries to practice this every day.

"Don't make important decisions when you're emotional and upset. I try and follow this in my personal and professional life," the former Nasscom chairman tweeted.

Don’t make important decisions when your emotional and upset. I try and follow this in my personal and professional life. — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) July 27, 2021

Apart from giving vital advice on decision making and leadership, he also harped on the fact that mistakes can act as stepping stones to success if you learn from them.

Don’t confuse leadership with performance. You can be a strong performer without being a great leader. — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) July 24, 2021

Rishad, who took over the reigns of Wipro from his father Azim Premji in 2019, shared some food for thought regarding leadership. "Don't confuse leadership with performance. You can be a strong performer without being a great leader," he tweeted earlier this week.

Living and reliving mistakes can be hugely draining and can consume you. Learn from them and move on…. — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) July 13, 2021

Premji's philosophy on leadership, performance and decision making did wonders for Wipro as the IT major saw a 35 per cent surge year-on-year in its net profit at Rs 3,230 crore in Q1 and a growth of 22.4 per cent YoY in its revenue to Rs 18,250 crore. Wipro's earnings per share for the first quarter were Rs 5.92 ($0.081) after a hike of 41 per cent YoY. This is seen as the Bengaluru-based IT behemoth's "best-ever" quarterly performance in a financial year's first quarter.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

