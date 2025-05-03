'Don’t move to Canada, it's a one way...': Bengaluru-based Canadian’s video sparks concerns

For decades, Canada has stood as a dream destination for countless Indians seeking a better life, stable income, world-class healthcare, and cleaner cities. From young professionals to families, the lure of a more “developed” lifestyle under the maple leaf has driven thousands to pack their bags in search of greener pastures. But what if the dream isn’t what it seems?

A viral video by a Canadian national now based in Bengaluru is shaking up the aspirational narrative with a blunt message: “If you are Indian, don’t move to Canada.”

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, Caleb criticises Canada’s immigration system as exploitative and misleading. He argues that Indian immigrants are lured with visions of prosperity, only to find themselves financially drained, emotionally fatigued, and disillusioned within a few years.

He paints a before-and-after portrait of a typical Indian immigrant under Canada’s Express Entry program: a 28-year-old with a good job, savings between $50,000–$100,000, a car, an apartment, and a fulfilling life. Fast-forward three years in Canada, and according to Caleb, that same individual is now renting, in debt, juggling multiple jobs, and cutting grocery bills to survive.

“Canada drains your lifetime savings and labour to fill its economic gaps,” he claims. “It’s a one-way ticket, and the cost is not just financial—it’s your peace of mind, energy, and years you won’t get back.”

He likens Canada’s immigration model to a “real estate and labour pyramid scheme” cloaked in positive branding. “People say, ‘Move to a cheaper town.’ But that’s not what Canada advertises. It sells its vibrant cities, tech hubs, and urban dreams,” he says.

Canada is one of the most popular countries for Indians to relocate to, yet many of them discover too late that the grass was actually greener back home. pic.twitter.com/9R8dch4D9B — Caleb (@caleb_friesen2) April 29, 2025

The video sparked heated debate online. Some users agreed with Caleb’s perspective, noting that immigration often involves major trade-offs unless one is extremely wealthy. They highlighted issues like unaffordable healthcare, double taxation, and the lack of local support networks.

Others pushed back, arguing that India’s own challenges—high taxes, poor public infrastructure, and bureaucratic hurdles—make the move to Canada worth the struggle, especially for younger professionals looking for long-term gains.

Still, Caleb’s video has struck a chord with many who say it reflects a growing reality: that the Canadian dream may no longer match the expectations it once promised.

As global migration rises and more Indians weigh their options, Caleb’s message is forcing many to confront an uncomfortable question: What are we really chasing—and is it still worth it?