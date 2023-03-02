‘Don't threaten, leave court right now': CJI Chandrachud shouts at SCBA president Vikas Singh

During the hearing of a land allotment issue on Thursday, Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud commanded Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Vikas Singh to leave the courtroom after the two got into a heated argument.

The CJI further instructed the attorney to speak quietly as he explained to a panel consisting of the CJI, judges PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala that he had not succeeded in getting the case listed for six months.

According to PTI, Vikas Singh said: "The Appu Ghar land came to the Supreme Court on a petition by the SCBA, and the Bar was given only one block with reluctance. The construction on the land was to begin during ex-CJI N V Ramana's tenure. For the last six months, we are struggling to get the matter listed. Treat me like an ordinary litigant."

"You can't demand land like this. You tell us we are sitting idle for the whole day,” reverted the CJI.

Singh replied to CJI, "I am not saying that you are sitting idle for the whole day. I am only trying to get the matter listed. If it is not done, I will have to escalate and take it to your lordship's residence. I don't want the Bar to be taken like this."

Chandrachud further got irritated and remarked, "Don't threaten the chief justice. Is this a way to behave? Please sit down. It will not be listed like this. Please leave my court. I will not list like this. I will not be cowered down by you."

The CJI said: “Mr Vikas Singh, please don't raise your voice. As a president, you should be a mentor and leader to the Bar. I am sorry you are reducing the level of dialogue. You have filed an Article 32 petition claiming that the land allotted to the Supreme Court should be handed over to the Bar for the construction of chambers. We will deal with the matter when it comes. Please don't try and twist our arm to give you the relief you want."

"You are asking for a land allotted to the SC to be given to the Bar. I have announced my decision. It will be taken on the 17th, and it will not be first on board," he added.

The SCBA president said, “If my lords want to dismiss it, please do it. But don't do that if it is not listed."

The CJI replied, "I have announced my verdict. It's on March 17 and will not be listed at serial number 1, Mr Singh." However, the senior lawyer refused to let this go and claimed that the Bar has always supported the court. "I never want to be unreasonable, but I am forced to do so in this case," he said.

After which, Chandrachud told Singh, "I am the chief justice. I have been here since March 29, 2000. I have been in this profession for 22 years. I have never allowed myself to be browbeaten by a member of the Bar, litigant or anyone else. I will not do that in the final two years of my career."

To which Singh went ahead and said, "This is not the attitude. If the Bar is cooperating with the court, it doesn't mean it should be taken for a ride. That is something which I feel very strongly. I want to make this very clear."

The CJI then said "Please sort your agenda outside the courtroom" and called the next matter.

As the hearing ended, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was also in the court for the Shiv Sena case, apologised to the bench on behalf of the bar and said, "I'm sorry for what happened this morning. I apologise. There is a Lakshman Rekha that none of us should cross. I don't think that the bar should transgress the limits of decorum."

The CJI said, "There is no reason to behave like this. We sit here the whole day and take up 70-80 matters in a day. For all these matters, I sit with my staff in the evening and give them dates."

"We all join and feel equally anguished by what happened,” said senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul while apologising.

(With agency inputs)

