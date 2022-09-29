Dr Clean, indeed! This clearly written prescription wins people's hearts

Only pharmacists understand a doctor's handwriting is a tacit fact. That's perhaps the reason a doctor's cleanly written prescription has gone viral. The doctor from Kerala identified as Dr. Nithin Narayanan became popular when a picture of his prescription went viral on social media. Nitin told Asianet that he likes writing and has had good handwriting since he was a child.

Nitin said that he has tried to maintain the same while writing prescriptions. On being asked if pharmacists find his handwriting easier to read, he added, “Pharmacists must be used to many types of handwriting and mine would also be the same for them.”

The Keralite doctor said that he is aware of the complaints regarding doctors' handwriting being unreadable. "I write my prescriptions in block letters. The other doctors write illegibly because maybe they are busy. I try my best to write prescriptions legibly even when I’m busy. Patients often appreciate this," he said.

According to a report, Nithin Narayanan did his Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from Thrissur Medical College and MD from Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER).

