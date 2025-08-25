'Draining the life out of me': Redditor shares his 11 month-long struggle of securing a job interview

A social media user recently posted on Reddit that he has been struggling to secure a job for 11 months since he graduated. The user said that the process of securing a job interview has exhausted him.

He said that he finally made it to the final round of a tech job interview after four other rounds. The user said that the interview went just fine till the tech lead had a suggestion for him.

"I'm honestly just tired. I finally made it to the final round of a tech job after 4 other rounds. They flew me in person to their office, which was a 3-hour drive for me. The interview itself went alright. At the end, I even asked the tech lead if there was anything I should work on or improve on, and he said, 'Technically, you're fine. Maybe just show some more interest in the business side, like understanding traffic spikes and when to scale,' " the user said in his post.

The Reddit user further mentioned that he left feeling just okay about the interview, only to be informed by HR two weeks later that "another candidate who fit their needs". He also said that there was no response from the company when he asked about feedback on where he fell short.

"It's been 11 months now since I graduated. I'm broke, clinically depressed, and working a labour job just so I can eat and pay for my meds while still trying to apply to tech roles since that's my degree. I feel like I'm doing everything right and it's still never enough. I don't even know what else to fix or work on at this point," the user said towards the end.

Redditors empathised with the original poster's plight, with some even sharing their own experiences.

"I'm about to start a new role. It took me 6 months of interviewing to secure it. I interviewed 13 times. I'm a software engineer with 25 years experience, so I do more leadership and architecture than being hands on these days, although I prefer hands on. The industry is very difficult right now. I've also found it a bit ageist. Plus, tech interviewing is crazy arbitrary - particularly in coding interviews. Keep at it. Work on an open source project. Make sure you have a strong Github," a user commented.

"Been job searching for 7 months while employed. Zero interviews, and I'm highly qualified for all the roles. If anything, I'm overqualified not to sound cocky," a second user wrote.

A third user wrote: "Go volunteer...will help with references and potential networking...know multiple people that this has been their way to get a job again."