Drishyam 2 box office collection: Ajay Devgn's film enters Rs 100-cr club in just 7 days

Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Akshaye Khanna starrer Drishyam 2 has grossed over Rs. 100 crore at the box office. It has broken several records at a time when many Bollywood movies are struggling at the box office. Drishyam 2 earned Rs 112 crore on Day 8.



According to a PTI report, which quoted production banner Panorama Studios, "The film has shattered many records since its release. The second highest grosser and opener of the year has entered the Rs 100 crore club in its first week."



Drishyam 2, directed by Abhishek Pathak, had a fantastic opening weekend at the box office on November 18. On Day 1, the film earned Rs 15.38 crore at the domestic box office. The film has gradually been making waves at the box office as fans continue to flock to theatres to see the Drishyam sequel.



Drishyam 2 outperformed popular Bollywood films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and The Kashmir Files during their opening weekends. Additionally, it might rank among the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 2022.



The 2015 movie Drishyam, which itself was adapted from the 2013 Malayalam film of the same name, is based on the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name. The movie is an emotional thriller that tells the tale of Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay), a cable operator whose life revolves around movies and his family, including wife Nandini (Shriya Saran) and daughters Anju and Anu. In the movie, Tabu portrays IG Meera Deshmukh. Ajay played Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam, a man who sacrifices everything to protect his family after his daughter unintentionally kills a young boy.



Vijay disposes of the boy's body, gets rid of all the evidence, and then takes the family to Panaji. They fabricate their alibis by going to an Ashram, seeing a movie, and eating at a restaurant.

Also Read: 'Drishyam 2' box office collection: Ajay Devgn movie crosses Rs 100 crore mark, breaks 'The Kashmir Files’ record

Also Read: 'Drishyam 2' box office: Ajay Devgn film to surpass Rs 100 cr on day 7, to join 'The Kashmir Files', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'