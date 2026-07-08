Drivers stopped, phones came out: What brought Bengaluru traffic to a crawl on Palace Road?

A routine evening commute on Bengaluru's Palace Road took an unusual turn after a cobra brought traffic to a brief standstill by settling in the middle of the road with its hood fully spread, leaving motorists waiting until authorities arrived.

The snake remained on the road for nearly 30–40 minutes, causing a mild disruption to traffic as commuters slowed down and watched from a distance while officials handled the situation.

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The rare encounter was captured on camera and soon went viral on social media. Sharing the video, a user wrote, “Bengaluru traffic met its newest VIP yesterday. A Cobra on Palace Road.”

Bengaluru traffic met its newest VIP yesterday



A Cobra on Palace Road.



Seems like the snake decided the middle of the road was the perfect spot for a 30-minute evening meditation session, complete with hood fully open and zero concern for traffic rules.



Police finally… pic.twitter.com/4EgatP2Lnz — Nagarjun Dwarakanath (@nagarjund) July 8, 2026

Describing the dramatic moment, the caption added, “Seems like the snake decided the middle of the road was the perfect spot for a 30-minute evening meditation session, complete with hood fully open and zero concern for traffic rules.”

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The cobra's unexpected appearance transformed an ordinary evening rush into a rare wildlife sighting, with vehicles forced to slow down as the reptile held its ground. The incident also sparked a wave of humorous reactions online, with several users joking that Bengaluru had found an unconventional traffic controller.

The caption further quipped, “Police finally arrived and escorted the unexpected roadblock to safety. Only in Bengaluru can a cobra create a traffic jam without owning a BMW.”

Police personnel eventually reached the spot and safely rescued the snake, ensuring that both commuters and the reptile remained unharmed. Traffic movement resumed soon after the cobra was removed from the road.

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The incident is another reminder of how urban spaces often overlap with natural habitats, particularly during changing weather conditions when snakes may venture into populated areas.

For Bengaluru commuters, it was a traffic jam unlike any other—one caused not by honking vehicles or road rage, but by a cobra calmly occupying the middle of Palace Road.