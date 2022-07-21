Droupadi Murmu is India's next President: Here's how social media reacted

President-elect Droupadi Murmu, the BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate, has managed to found many backers along her campaign trail and won an easy victory over the opposition's pick Yashwant Sinha. She crossed the crucial 50 per cent mark after the third round of counting to emerge victorious in the poll and became India's first tribal president and the second woman in the post. At 64, Murmu will be India's 15th president, taking over from Ram Nath Kovind.
Interestingly, she will also be the youngest and India's first president to be born after Independence. She will be sworn in on July 25. Celebrations were being held at several places across the country.
PM Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda visited NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu at her residence to congratulate her after she emerged victorious in the poll.
The prime minister gave her a bouquet and greeted her.
Modi, in a tweet, said, “India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President! Congratulations to Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji on this feat.”
Basavaraj Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka, congratulated the NDA nominee for emerging victorious in the Presidential election. Bommai, in a tweet, said, A matter of immense pride for every Indian in having the first woman tribal President #DroupadiMurmu. A memorable day for the country. We Indians are proud of our deeply ensconced democratic values. Congratulations to the newly elected President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji.”
Rahul Gandhi, former Congress president, also congratulated Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India. He was among the first opposition leader to wish Murmu after she crossed the crucial 50 per cent votes mark, even when counting for the presidential poll was on. Gandhi, on Twitter, said, ”Congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji on being elected as the 15th President of India.”
Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, also congratulated Murmu and tweeted, "I would like to congratulate Hon'ble Presidential-Elect Smt Draupadi Murmu. The country will sincerely look up to you as the Head of State to protect the ideals of our Constitution & be the custodian of our democracy, especially when (the) nation is plagued with so many dissensions (sic).”
(With input from agencies)
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today