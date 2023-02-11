Drunk driver rams into wedding procession in Haridwar; 1 dead, 30 injured

One person was killed and at least 30 people were injured when a speeding car rammed into dozens of people during a late-night wedding procession in the Haridwar area, according to officials.
A terrifying video of the incident showed scores of people dancing in the streets to loud music as a speeding Scorpio ploughed into them.
According to reports, the incident in the Haridwar District of Uttarakhand's Bahadrabad area resulted in the arrest of the car's drunk driver.
Local media reports claim that shortly after the driver of the car collided with the crowd, an enraged mob beat him and damaged his car, resulting to his arrest.
Also Read: Akhilesh Yadav's convoy met with an accident after a vehicle hit several other
Also Read: Bus with Indian pilgrims returning from Nepal overturns, at least 60 injured
Copyright©2023 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today