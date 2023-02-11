Drunk driver rams into wedding procession in Haridwar; 1 dead, 30 injured

One person was killed and at least 30 people were injured when a speeding car rammed into dozens of people during a late-night wedding procession in the Haridwar area, according to officials.



A terrifying video of the incident showed scores of people dancing in the streets to loud music as a speeding Scorpio ploughed into them.

The bridegroom was proceeding along the road with bands,music playing.Suddenly a Scorpio car comes from behind and runs over the crowd. Incident happened #haridwar,#Bahadurabad in #Uttarakhand.1 person died,31 people were injured. Driver was caught.#viral pic.twitter.com/jAX4XUKyHE — Kaustuva Ranjan Gupta (@GuptaKaustuva) February 11, 2023



According to reports, the incident in the Haridwar District of Uttarakhand's Bahadrabad area resulted in the arrest of the car's drunk driver.



Local media reports claim that shortly after the driver of the car collided with the crowd, an enraged mob beat him and damaged his car, resulting to his arrest.

