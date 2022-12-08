Dubai and Bangkok most preferred international destinations for Indians during New Year season

With the start of the holiday season, Indians have already started making plans to travel and explore more destinations after two years of the pandemic that restricted their movement. And to help such travellers, online travel agency Booking.com's latest search data trends have revealed that Goa and Puducherry are the most popular beach locations to visit within the country.

Santosh Kumar, Country Manager, India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at Booking.com, said “The last few years have taught us that travel should not be taken for granted. After two years of travel restrictions, travellers are feeling overwhelmingly more optimistic about travelling,” reported news agency News18.

According to the Booking.com APAC Travel Confidence Index, ‘beach, nature/mountains, and road trips are among the top 5 preferred trips’ by domestic travellers. Moreover, among the domestic destinations, Pondicherry tops the list followed by Lonavala and Manali.

The report, which is based on the bookings made by travellers ahead of the upcoming holiday season, offers insights into the top choices of Indian travellers in both domestic and international destinations, claimed the online travel agency.

“It is encouraging to see Indian travellers exploring different destinations both within India and abroad with a more positive outlook towards travel. As people remain enthusiastic and book their holidays, Booking.com will continue to make it easier for everyone to create their unique travel memories as they experience what these different destinations have to offer during the year-end and beyond,” Kumar added.

The report revealed that Udaipur and Jaipur are the most preferred historical destinations, while Lonavala, Manali, Munnar and Shimla are among the most sought-after hill stations. In addition to this, the latest report also revealed that the top ten most searched domestic travel destinations with check-in dates between December 24 and January 2 are as follows:

India’s top 10 domestic travel destinations:

Puducherry

Lonavala

Manali

Udaipur

Mumbai

Jaipur

Goa

Bengaluru

Munnar

Shimla

India’s top 10 international travel destinations:

Dubai, UAE

Bangkok, Thailand

Singapore, Singapore

London, UK

Paris, France

Patong Beach, Thailand

North Male, Maldives

Colombo, Sri Lanka

Phuket, Thailand

Ubud, Bali

Top 15 destinations worldwide for travelers: