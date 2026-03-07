‘Dubai Dream vs reality’: CA warns 3,000 AED (₹74,000) salary can become a ‘debt trap’ for Indians 

A monthly salary of 3,000 dirhams in Dubai may sound attractive when converted into Indian rupees, but for many low-income migrants it can quickly turn into a financial trap rather than the “Dubai Dream,” according to a recent social media post by chartered accountant Nitin Kaushik.

In a post on X (formallhy twitter), Kaushik argued that a salary of 3,000 UAE dirhams — roughly ₹74,000 at current exchange rates — creates a misleading perception among many Indians considering jobs in the Gulf. While the figure appears solid when compared to entry-level salaries in India, he said the real purchasing power in Dubai leaves little room for savings or remittances.

Hidden cost of survival

Kaushik highlighted how basic living expenses can consume nearly the entire salary of a low-paid worker in Dubai.

Housing alone can take up to half of monthly earnings. Many workers earning around 3,000 dirhams cannot afford a private room and instead rent a “bed space” — a bunk bed in a crowded apartment shared with six to ten people. Such arrangements typically cost between 1,200 and 1,500 dirhams a month.

Transportation is another unavoidable expense. A monthly public transport pass from the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority costs around 350 dirhams. For workers whose jobs are not located along metro routes, private car-lift services may charge up to 500 dirhams per month.

By this stage, Kaushik noted, workers could already be spending about 2,000 dirhams before covering food or other essentials.

Groceries, utilities wipe out the rest

Cooking at home and buying basic Indian groceries can cost around 800 dirhams a month. Adding roughly 200 dirhams for a mobile plan and laundry pushes the total monthly expenditure to about 3,000 dirhams — effectively wiping out the entire salary.

For many migrants, the main reason to move to the Gulf is the ability to send money back to family in India. But Kaushik said that remitting around ₹35,000 home would require saving about 1,400 dirhams a month.

On a 3,000-dirham salary, achieving that level of savings would mean reducing living expenses to just 1,600 dirhams — something he said is often possible only by skipping meals or living in illegal overcrowded housing.

Stagnant wages, rising costs

Kaushik also pointed out that wages in several entry-level sectors in Dubai — such as security, retail and delivery — have remained largely unchanged for years. At the same time, he argued that inflation in what he called the “low-income basket,” including shared housing and basic food, is rising faster than the UAE’s official inflation rate of about 3%.

The result, he said, is a growing gap between wages and the actual cost of survival for low-paid migrant workers.

Life in India & the Gulf

In India, Kaushik argued, even a smaller salary often comes with family support, cheaper food options and a social safety net. Migrant workers in Dubai, by contrast, typically have visas tied to employers and must manage a significantly higher cost of living.

He warned that many job seekers make the mistake of simply converting dirhams into rupees when evaluating overseas offers.

“The Dubai Dream often ignores the math,” Kaushik wrote, urging job seekers to calculate what a salary can actually buy in Dubai rather than relying on currency conversions alone.

“If the math doesn’t work,” he said, “the move won’t either.”