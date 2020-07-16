Dubai Hospital waives off Rs 1.52 crore bill of an Indian coronavirus patient

A hospital in Dubai has waived off Rs 1.52-crore bill of a coronavirus patient from Telangana on humanitarian grounds. 42-year-old Odnala Rajesh, who went to Dubai as a construction worker a couple of years ago, was admitted to 'Dubai Hospital' on April 23 and tested positive for COVID-19. After 80 days of treatment, he recovered and while getting discharged, he received a bill of Rs 1.52 crore (7,62,555 Dirhams).Thereafter, a Telugu NRI Gundelli Narasimha came to the rescue of Rajesh, according to senior officials of the NRI cell in the Telangana government. Narasimha, in fact, informed Sumanth Reddy, a volunteer in the Indian Consulate in Dubai about Rajesh's health and financial condition.

Thereafter, Reddy, along with another social worker Ashok Kotecha of BAPS Swaminarayan Trust, requested Harjeet Singh, Consul (Labour) of Indian Consulate in Dubai to help Rajesh. Singh wrote a letter to Dubai Hospital management asking them to waive off the bill on humanitarian grounds.

After getting discharged from the hospital, Kotecha provided free flight tickets to Rajesh for Hyderabad. Rajesh reached Hyderabad in the early hours of Wednesday. Rajesh has now been sent to his native village on a 14-day quarantine.

Rajesh's wife Laxmi is a washerwoman by profession and she also works as an agriculture labourer on daily wages. His daughter Mounika is a student of B. Com student and his son Madhu is studying in Class 12.

Also read: Coronavirus crisis can't be controlled unless testing is increased: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Also read: Rajasthan political crisis: Tussle continues; Congress asks Sachin Pilot to make 'ghar wapsi'