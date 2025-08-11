Dubai’s pay gap debate: Viral post claims passport trumps talent in deciding salaries

A post on Reddit has reignited debate over Dubai’s controversial salary structures, where pay is often linked more to nationality than skill or experience. The user alleged that in many industries, the same job with identical hours and responsibilities can pay Europeans double — or more — compared to Asian or African workers.

“It’s 2025. Why is this still a thing?” the poster asked, questioning whether the practice is simply “market reality” or “discrimination dressed up as economics.”

The post drew a flurry of responses from people working in the UAE. One hospitality worker claimed that South Asians — particularly Indians and Nepalis — dominate housekeeping jobs but are being increasingly sidelined in hiring.

“Now, HR is trying to replace them with other nationalities like Indonesians, Myanmar nationals, or Filipinos. It’s hard, because they expect higher pay,” the user noted, adding that wage disparities among South Asians themselves are vast.

Another commenter said survival often forces people to accept whatever pay is offered. “When I first moved to Dubai, I took a 7K job. Then I moved to another industry for 10K. But not everyone gets that break. Many accept low salaries just to get by,” they wrote.

A third pointed to hiring strategies that exploit wage expectations: “An European won’t move unless benefits here beat what they get at home. Asians, on the other hand, often settle for much less because it’s still better than back home. Companies know this and hire those willing to accept the lowest wage.”