DUSU elections: NSUI candidate detained; poll counting to take place on Friday

Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections are underway. Polling for four positions are being conducted at 52 polling centres. The polling began at 9:30 am on Thursday. There are 16 candidates in the fray and 1.3 lakh students eligible to cast their votes. The counting will take place on September 13 at the Community Hall in Kingsway Camp.

During the course of the election, Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) candidate was detained by the police. NSUI claimed that its joint secretary candidate Abhishek Chaprana was denied entry to polling booths in Dayal Singh College and was illegally detained. The police, however, said that he was canvassing for votes outside the college, which is not allowed. They said that when he was asked to not do so, he 'misbehaved' with the policemen and was eventually detained.

There are only four women contesting the elections this time, out of which two are contesting independently.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has fielded Akshit Dahiya for the post of DUSU president, Pradeep Tanwar for the vice president's post, Yogit Rathee for the general secretary's post and Shivangi Kherwal for the post of joint secretary. NSUI has pitted Chetna Tyagi against Dahiya and Left-backed AISA's Damini Kain for the post of president.

NSUI has fielded Ankit Bharti for the vice president's post, Ashish Lamba for the secretary's post and Abhishek Chaprana for the post of joint secretary.

Last year, the ABVP had won three posts while the NSUI won one post.

