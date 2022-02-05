Earthquake hits Afghanistan-Tajikistan border; tremors felt in J&K, Delhi-NCR

Earthquake tremors of magnitude 5.9 on the Richter scale were felt in Kashmir and several districts of Jammu on Saturday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake took place at around 9.46 am and its location was tracked at the depth of 181 kilometres beneath the earth's surface.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.7, Occurred on 05-02-2022, 09:45:59 IST, Lat: 36.340 & Long: 71.05, Depth: 181 Km ,Location: Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border Region, for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5E23iK2nl2 pic.twitter.com/qQ0w5WSPJr — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 5, 2022

Tremors were felt as far as Noida as well. Earlier on Saturday, earthquake tremors of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale were felt in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district.

However, no life or property loss was reported post the earthquake.