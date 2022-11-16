Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts Himachal Pradesh

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Himachal Pradesh's Mandi at around 9.32pm on Wednesday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The agency also said that the depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 16-11-2022, 21:32:55 IST, Lat: 31.83 & Long: 76.84, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 27km NNW of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/QDpZSz1WiD @Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Ravi_MoES pic.twitter.com/QAiXfoPoSq — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 16, 2022

The earthquake in Himachal comes just a week after a 6.3 magnitude quake struck Nepal, around 90 km east-southeast of Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh. The depth of the earthquake was nearly 10 kilometres. The tremors were also felt in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Lucknow.