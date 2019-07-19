scorecardresearch
Earthquake of 5.9 magnitude jolts Assam, other northeast states

Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh: Tremors were also felt in other regions of the northeast India, including Assam.

Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh: The epicenter of the quake is reportedly 170 kilometres from Jorhat.

Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. Tremors were also felt in other regions of the northeast India, including Assam.

The epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 10 km at East Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh, the Met Office website stated.

According to reports, tremors were felt in Guwahati, parts of Assam, Dimapur in Nagaland, among other areas at around 2:52 pm.

So far, no no casualties have been reported.

(With PTI inputs)

