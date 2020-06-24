Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Mizoram's Champhai area

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck 31 km South South-West (SSW) of Champhai, Mizoram, at 8:02 am today, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) has said.

